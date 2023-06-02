Parshah Naso describes the experience by which the Priestly Blessing is delivered. The Torah relates that G-d tells Moses, Emor lahem, says or rather speaks to them, presumably to instruct them how to perform the blessing.
Rabbi Baruch Simon of Yeshiva University (Imrei Baruch, Bamidbar) remarks the real lesson may be something different. One of the things that withholds blessing is strife, when there is a mechitza, or separation between man and G-d, man and his fellow, or even between man and himself.
By teaching emor lahem, speaking to them, the real lesson is that we should not let some misunderstanding, some perceived slight, or even a bona fide insult create a barrier between you and the other. Joseph’s brothers, we are taught, were unable to speak to him. They harbored their resentment in silence; they carried their grudges quietly. That resentment and these grudges grew in that silence, until they caused actions that would reverberate for centuries.
The Torah teaches us how important it is to talk it through. Talk. Speak about it. Talk it out. By speaking to the other, the one we are angry with, we will come to an understanding. An apology perhaps, or maybe a compromise or a new way of seeing the issue you are arguing over.
Then, the Torah teaches – and only then – v’yaseim l’cha shalom, G-d will grant you peace.
In my own work as a lobbyist, this lesson rings so true. How important is it for opposing sides, political enemies even, to speak. That brings down barriers and opens up opportunities for solutions. It humanizes the other, and it makes vile, polarizing rhetoric more difficult to engage in. When both sides break bread, or raise a glass together, barriers collapse.
But this is not only true for political speech and partisan battles. This is a lesson for families and communities. It is a lesson for neighbors as much as it is for business competitors. Speaking to each other rather moves us past anger at one another.
Let’s not forget this lesson. Let us speak to each other. And let us see peace.
Howie Beigelman is president and CEO of Ohio Jewish Communities, based in Columbus and serving all of Ohio.