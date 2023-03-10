Parsha Ki Tisa captures our perennial human and Jewish struggle with faith. The Torah demonstrates this collectively as the Israelite community giving in to their insecurities and turning to worship the golden calf. And individually, Moses questions God’s presence in a moment of doubt, and asking God for proof, he pleads, “Let me behold your presence!” (Exodus 33:19).
In our daily lives, we deal mostly with things we see, hear, and feel with our senses – things that are tangible, for which we have measurable evidence of something being real. Our awareness, trust, or even faith in God can feel as though it exists in a different realm. God reminds Moses of this distinction, saying, “You cannot see My face, for a (person) may not see Me and live.” (Exodus 33:20).
During Moses’s encounter with the divine, God only permits Moses to see God’s presence pass. Moses stands in a cleft in the rock, as directed, “See, there is a place near Me,” says God. The Hebrew here carries a profound lesson. “Hinei makom,” there is a place. The word Makom is also a name for God – for God is The Place – of all life, of all creation, or all being. Midrash on Genesis comments on this passage. “Scripture is speaking of the place where the Shechinah (God’s presence) is and that (God) therefore said, “The place is by Me.” (God) did not say, “I am in the place”, because the Holy One, blessed be (God), is “The Place” of the Universe. (Genesis Rabbah 68:9).
In other words, God is everywhere and God comprises the universe.
On a recent weekend, we took our boys to visit COSI, the science museum in Columbus. We were captivated by the planetarium show as it described the incomprehensible vastness of the universe and how the innumerable galaxies spread farther from one another at ever increasing speeds. As I watched, I considered how we’ll never fully come to know the universe, but every time we look up at the sky, we see it pass us by – for all time.
As untouchable and unknowable as our universe and as our God may be, contained within it exists elegant and meaningful proofs of presence: the deep ways we may come to know and love one another, the spark we see in a child’s eyes, the holiness we witness when someone takes a stand against injustice, the sacred peace we feel standing among the trees, and the awe we feel when we consider it all. Hinei Makom – May we each come to know this place.
Rabbi Dan Utley is director of Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise in Claridon Township.