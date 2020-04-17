Moses and Aaron don’t usually showcase their arguments in public. This week is one of the more rare times when they do. And it is one where Aaron wins an argument not of practicality or of optics, but on substance.
There are at least two lessons here. First is that one should not pick arguments with people in the midst of raw grief. Aaron was the one in mourning over his two sons. It was not the time or place to step in with a debate over ritual.
More than that though is how crucial it is for all of us to know how to say, “I was wrong.”
Moses teaches us something especially great precisely as he acted so humble. He didn’t know it all. He didn’t understand everything. And he wasn’t prepared to judge every situation.
Knowing when to push forward and when to step back are critical leadership skills. They are ones we see from both Moses and Aaron this week.
Hopefully we can learn from their examples in how and when we decide to step up and when we make sure to step aside.
Howie Beigelman is the executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities in Columbus.