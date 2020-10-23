In my first years teaching, one of my favorite topics was the evidence of G-d’s existence. As I spent many years investigating the matter myself, my assumption was that others might be interested in doing the same. To my surprise, I found that most students don’t doubt that G-d exists. But what they don’t understand is why we cannot find Him.
The generation of the Tower of Bavel had a related plot. They said, “Come, let us build us a city, and a tower with its top in the sky (Genesis 11:4).” Rav Yonasan Eybeschutz explains that their intention was to wage war against G-d. Their plan was to build a tower into outer space and from that point send a ship to fight the battle. But if they had such confidence that G-d existed, how could they think they could contend?
Rav Mendel Weinbach explains that the same approach is taken in our times. If we scan the world from the bottom of the ocean to the furthermost planet and we still don’t find G-d, we can conclude that He’s not truly there. As the verse continues, “a tower with its top in the sky, to make a name for ourselves.” G-d? He’s not there. But us? We are the inventors.
We have rockets that launch into outer space. We don’t even need to build the tower. We have microscopes that dissect into the world of the previously unseen. We can potentiality of life from light-years away. And where is G-d? “Look at all that we are able to do with today’s science. Still we have not found G-d!” are authentic words I’ve heard from Jewish teens.
But Noach was different. “And Noach found favor in the eyes of G-d (6:8).” The simple meaning is that in a generation of misfits G-d saw Noach as the lone representation of good. However, the verse can be understood in a deeper way. It was Noach that discovered favor. Noach found the grace, calm, and pleasantness that we are constantly seeking in life. Where did Noach find this favor? “In the eyes of G-d.” He didn’t look for G-d. Instead, Noach considered how God looked upon him.
If we look for evidence in G-d, expecting not to find it, we certainly won’t. Instead, we will be fooled into thinking we have the ability to further create the world on our own. Instead, understand that G-d is looking down at us all with love. Then we can continue to build the world. With Him.
Rabbi Arieh Friedner is the founder of Torah Institute Beyond Campus, a semi-virtual learning platform for motivated Jewish college students seeking mentorship and study opportunities beyond those available to them on or off-campus.