Seinfeld, the famous Jewish comedian, once explained in an interview that his sense of humor actually emanates from a small imbalance in his brain that doesn’t allow him to accept the daily nuisances of life. Most people just take them for granted. He, on the other hand, is bothered by these small problems to the point of amusement.
If I had to choose the two most distinguishable markings of the Jewish people throughout the generations, they might be: 1) an indelible sense of humor; 2) strong-mindedness, maybe even “stubbornness.”
Everyone knows that the humor has served us well. It was our sense of humor that enabled us to cope and perhaps even laugh through the many tzaros we encountered as we wandered through generations of exiles.
But what about our stubborn tendencies?
Truth be told, it was our strong will that brought us to where we are today.
It was our refusal to fully assimilate into the surrounding culture and our insistence on maintaining a unique identity. It also gave us our refusal to accept the status-quo. Jews have always been at the forefront of social change, standing up to the powers that be and trying to bring a better tomorrow.
The Torah this week tells the story of Balaam, the gentile prophet who tried to curse the people of Israel, but miraculously ended up blessing them instead.
“I see them from the top of mountain peaks,” he said, “and I behold them from the hills. …”
Rashi comments that Balaam saw the Israelites “from the top,” i.e. from their origins, and he realized that they stem from great and mighty “mountains” and “hills.”
He saw that we are descendants of Abraham and Sarah, and all the patriarchs and matriarchs of our people, and that these giants bequeathed to their children an inheritance with nothing to be ashamed of.
Strong-minded, strong-willed, indomitable.
And of course, a little humor too.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.