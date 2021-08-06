Headlines. Commercials. Social media. They all are filled with loud proclamations of values, principles and positions. We are bombarded with them daily from politicians, athletes, and movie stars. Our children are inundated with them. Society places tremendous value on them. Should we be? Are they that important?
The book of Devarim stands out in the Torah, primarily because it is in essence Moshe Rabbeinu’s farewell speech to the Children of Israel before he passes away. The book restates many of the mitzvot and recounts many of the stories found in the previous books. But there is another characteristic that stands out about the book of Devarim.
In a broad sense, the first three Torah portions of the book of Devarim deal with faith and character. Moshe reminds the Children of Israel about the times they strayed, like the sin of the spies. It also includes Shema and its commandment to love Hashem, and the Ten Commandments – several of them focusing on belief in Hashem. But the next three portions starting with this week’s, parshat Re’eh, deal more concretely with mitzvot – 169 of them to be exact. Why the sudden shift? Why does Moshe structure his remarks this way?
Rabbi Gideon Weitzman explains that this was by design, and Moshe was teaching us an important lesson. As great as faith, belief, morality and character are, it must be accompanied by action. The internal beliefs must be actualized to be impactful and to truly matter. Imagine if we, as parents, employers and educators, spoke about how important a certain value is, like honesty, only to then be dishonest in our actions? What would that say about what we truly value? And what would that message to others? This combination of, and alignment between, thought and action is exactly what Moshe is telling us by structuring the book of Devarim this way. Both belief and action are critical, and neither one is sufficient.
We are at the beginning of the month of Elul, when we focus on our principles, our inspirations and our spiritual aspirations. But thinking about our connection to Hashem isn’t enough. Our challenge is to reflect on our actions and act on our beliefs In that way we can transform ourselves and those around us.
