On the face of it, the core commandment of the holiday of Sukkot seems simple. Leviticus 23:42-44 reads, “You shall dwell in sukkot for seven days; every Israelite citizen shall dwell in sukkot; in order that your generations may know that I made the people of Israel to dwell in Sukkot when I brought them out of the land of Egypt; I am the Lord your God.” And Exodus 23:15-16 reads, “You shall observe ... the Feast of Ingathering at the end of the year, when you gather in the results of your work from the field.”
Like so many Jewish holidays, sukkot is a deft combination of the historical and the agricultural. The holiday is celebrated at the time of harvest in the Land of Israel (and in Ohio as well). Yet it is also meant to evoke the experience of our ancestors who lived in temporary structures during their long journey from slavery in Egypt on the way to the Land of Israel. But because Judaism is a religion of behavior as much as belief, the ancient rabbis wondered precisely what it meant to “dwell” in the sukkah. How, in practical terms, should this holiday be celebrated?
The Sifra, among the oldest Rabbinic commentaries to Leviticus takes a maximalist approach, recording the following comment: “You Shall Dwell – ‘dwelling’ means ‘living.’ From this they said that one should eat in the sukkah, drink in the sukkah, hang out in the sukkah, and use one’s things in the sukkah.” Essentially, this approach is that everyone should, shockingly, move out of their permanent house and into a temporary structure for the duration of the holiday, doing everything one would normally do in one’s home in the sukkah. Many Jews have the custom of even sleeping in the sukkah, and I have the custom of insisting that if my children are going to play with their digital devices, that they do so only in the sukkah.
Assuming that the commandments are meant to inculcate in us some kind of spiritual experience, why move out of our homes at harvest time? As fall holidays across cultures show, the harvest time is a time of celebration coupled with a threat of great danger. Ancient people always wondered if their harvests had yielded enough to make it through the winter alive.
Moving out of the security of the home into a temporary structure at this time of year is an act of defying our most natural fears. At precisely the time when we want most to be inside our warm homes, we make a point of moving out into a space which doesn’t even have a real roof. It is in this flimsy structure where we try to imagine ourselves, like our ancestors, as protected from all external dangers by our continuing relationship with the Sacred.
Rabbi Noah Benjamin Bickart, Ph.D. is the inaugural Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies at John Carroll University in University Heights.