It was midnight at the Kotel, Judaism’s most sacred site. The head of a worthy Israeli medical support organization and his companion, an American philanthropist, suddenly noticed a middle-aged man weeping profusely.
The two quickly conferred with one another and agreed to approach the man. If his concern was a medical issue, the head of the organization would undertake to provide the need and if he was burdened by a daunting financial crisis, the philanthropist would come to his rescue.
They approached the man who insisted that it was neither. Rather, that same evening he and his wife merited to marry off their youngest of 10 children and he simply wanted to express his heartfelt appreciation to the Almighty for an abundance of kindness. His tears were not tears of pain or anguish; they were tears of joy.
This inspirational vignette is both an acknowledgment and a testament to the multifold magnificent characteristics central to Judaism; among them gratitude, compassion, generosity of heart – and perhaps more subtle, but nevertheless not to be ignored, the virtue of taking an initiative.
In this week’s parsha, we find these characteristics underscored when Rivkah extended herself magnanimously by providing water from the spring not only for Eliezer but –
with much effort – also for his camels. The commentaries explain that although Rivkah was worthy of having the water miraculously ascend toward her when she drew water for herself, she was offered neither Divine nor human assistance when drawing water for Eliezer and the camels. This, because the Patriarchs and Matriarchs – and Rivkah among them – established the foundations of all mitzvos for all time.
Rivkah personified – and indeed, was a primary source of – the characteristic of kindness which was established by Abraham.
Rivkah’s paradigmatic acts of kindness were reflections of her sterling character, unique compassion and generosity of spirit. Intrinsic to her act of kindness was her sense of initiative, a willingness to take both action and responsibility.
In our relatively self-centered society’s pre-occupation with personal needs and desires, the virtues of kindness and generosity stand out as characteristics to be emulated. Taking an initiative is perhaps less obvious. Yet, in every profession, success comes by taking an initiative.
Someone once said: “Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Take the moment and make it perfect.” That should be our attitude, our message and our mantra.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler is menahel/education director of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights.