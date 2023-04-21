Our Torah divides into 54 Torah portions or parshiyot. Normally, we read one Torah portion every Shabbat but, depending on the year, there sometimes arises a need to combine two Torah portions on a specific Shabbat. That is the case for this Sabbath. The Torah portions known as Tazria and Metzora combine this week and are called Tazria-Metzora.
These two portions read like medical textbooks and discuss the paths of purification of our bodies and our homes. It was the role of the priests to determine what was impure and to oversee the rites and rituals tied into purifying that which had been deemed impure. Tazria-Metzora examines conditions and afflictions ranging from assorted skin diseases and treatments for mildew discovered in the home all the way to a woman’s “purification” following childbirth and the discharge of bodily fluids from sexual organs.
There’s a passage from Tazria, Chapter 13, Verses 1 through 4. It discusses what we have come to know as leprosy. I’m captivated by these verses – perhaps it’s because, as a child, I had psoriasis… or as the television commercials described it, “the heartbreak of psoriasis.” While I’m “cured” of this skin disorder, I feel compassion for our ancestors who were plagued with skin diseases that gave cause for them to be viewed as “impure.”
These four verses state:
“The Eternal One spoke to Moses and Aaron saying: When a person has on the skin of the body a swelling, a rash, or a discoloration, and it develops into a scaly affection on the skin of the body, it shall be reported to Aaron the priest or to one of his sons, the priests. The priest shall examine the affection on the skin of the body: if hair in the af-ected patch has turned white and the affection appears to be deeper than the skin of the body, it is a leprous affection; when the priest sees it, he shall pronounce the per-son impure. But if a white discoloration on the skin of the body which does not appear to be deeper than the skin and the hair in it has turned white, the priest shall isolate the affected person for seven days.”
Fascinating. The priests are not only conducting the sacrifices in the Holy Temple and administering the Priestly Blessing, they are also acting as the doctors and healers of our people. Also intriguing is the concept of “isolation” verses shunning. Throughout history, new diseases have appeared, we isolate. We know this all too well after these last three years of the pandemic.
Tazria-Metzora provides clarity on some of the health issues our people faced in these times and it also reminds us to show empathy and grace when members of our community are faced with illness and isolation.
Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo is cantor at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.