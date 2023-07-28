I sat down at my desk to work on something and found one of my daughter’s papers laying on my desk. At the top of the paper it said, “Why do we pray? The answer she filled in was, “to connect to God.” I don’t know the background of the paper. I don’t know where she worked on it or who the teacher was, all I know is what I saw. My daughter knows more than many people older than her know, prayer is not a slot machine.
Teenagers that I work with in NCSY have asked me about prayer and many times they have a gripe against it. They complain how they prayed, and God didn’t fulfill their request. Think about that for a moment, prayer should equal getting stuff. Doesn’t that sound more like a person who plays slot machines hoping to hit a jackpot?
If there is one person in Jewish history who should complain about not being granted his request in prayer it would be Moses. In Va’etchanan, this week’s portion, we witness Moses asking to enter the land of Israel. He pleads with the Almighty to be able to enter the land. Over and over, he begs Hashem. Midrash tells us he asked 515 times. Could you imagine the feeling of being denied a request you made 515 times?
In truth this question of injustice lacks a basic fundamental of prayer. Maharal, Rabbi Judah Loew, 16th-century talmudist and kabbalist, wrote a fantastic book about the basics of prayer and how it works. He explains that the purpose of prayer is to become completely aware that we are dependent on the Almighty. Anything I have in life, anything I need in life, I can only rely on God for it.
With this understanding, there is no question about Moses not being able to enter the land. When he pleaded with God, he was saying only God could allow me to enter the land. Nothing in the world could help him get to Israel without the Almighty’s will. When his request was denied, he accepted it. Not accepting the answer would have been a contradiction to prayer itself. If prayer is being dependent on God, then not accepting the answer denies the fact that we are dependent on Him. Granted this ideal is a life’s mission to develop, but knowing it allows us to aspire for more.
At the bottom of my daughter’s paper it says, “Who do we pray to? Our Father in Heaven and we are lucky to connect to Him.”
Rabbi Menachem Tenenbaum of University Heights is the associate regional director of Central East NCSY (formerly known as the National Conference of Synagogue Youth). He recently authored his debut book “Three Steps Forward,” a book about Jewish prayer.