Hanging on my grandparents’ living room wall is a letter from the late Queen of England. In honor of their diamond anniversary, Queen Elizabeth sent them a congratulatory letter. They have been married for over six decades.
What is the secret to a long, meaningful marriage? What does it take?
Before I got married, I asked my aunt this very question. What tools could I utilize to keep my marriage strong? Through sharing some of her own personal stories, she gifted me such a valuable lesson. To illustrate her advice, I want to share an idea my father shared with me.
Genesis is the beginning of our story. If you look at the last word of the book of Genesis, the beginning of our nation emerges. The last word is “Egypt.” The first station of the nation of the Jewish people was in Egypt.
In Exodus, our story continues. The last word of the book of Exodus is “travels.” After the Exodus from Egypt, we began traveling through the desert – the next stage of our story.
Continuing in the book of Leviticus, we remember the next stage of the Jewish people. The last word is, “Sinai,” after leaving Egypt and traveling in the desert, we experienced national revelation of the Almighty and received the Torah on Mount Sinai.
This week, we end the fourth book of the Torah, Numbers, with the word, “Jordan River.” We were on the brinks of entering Israel with just a body of water between us and our homeland.
And finally, the Torah ends with the word, “Israel” – our last station found us entering the land of Israel.
The key to seeing this story emerges by zooming out. By zooming out without focusing on every detail, you are able to see the big picture, the story of our nation.
My aunt shared this advice with me to enhance my marriage every single day. “Don’t get caught up in the daily grind,” she told me, “recall you are in a relationship with the woman that you love.” Taking a few moments to zoom out allows you to remember the bigger picture and appreciate the day-to-day work. It is not just futile work, but rather efforts that create a blissful life together.
This idea applies beyond marriage as well. While busy working on a difficult project or traveling on a long flight somewhere, remember the bigger picture. We are working with an end and purpose in mind. Zooming out allows us to live a meaningful life. A life worthy to be recognized by kings and queens.
Rabbi Menachem Tenenbaum is the associate regional director of Central East NCSY (formerly known as the National Conference of Synagogue Youth). He recently authored his debut book “Three Steps Forward,” a book about Jewish prayer.