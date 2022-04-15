Back in the 1600s at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, some Jews got in on the game to mass-produce matzah.
They built a machine that kneaded, rolled and flattened the matzah dough to save time and manpower.
A huge controversy erupted amongst the communities and Jewish legal authorities of the time.
The first question: being that a mixture of flour and water will automatically start rising after 18 minutes … can a machine be truly, adequately cleaned to get rid of all the extra dough?
Another question, does the friction with the metal warm up the dough so it rises even faster?
The answers to these were binary. It’s either yes or a no.
The much bigger question which raged throughout Western Europe at the time was, can one use these matzahs on Seder night?
You see, matzah is the only food in Jewish life which is a biblically mandated religious article, even now, without our Holy Temple.
Most of the other Jewish foods that we know and love are customs that we have adopted as a community or legislation from the Jewish sages.
Now, there are pre-reqs for religious articles on Jewish law. The Torah scroll, the sukkah, the tallit … and the matzah. They all must be prepared with the intent to be used as a religious article.
Indeed, when you go into any matzah bakery, you will see all the people declaring out loud before each cycle, “this is for the sake of the mitzvah of matzah.”
So here we are faced with a very modern question. … Can the machine have the appropriate intent while mixing, kneading and rolling the dough? Does it know that the matzah will be used as a mitzvah?
Is the machine a golem, which would render the matzah ‘non-kosher’ for seder use? Or perhaps it’s only like a rolling pin?
Hundreds of letters traveled back and forth throughout Europe over the centuries and indeed until this day.
For this reason, many people have a custom to use handmade shmurah matzah for the seder nights just to be sure that they fulfill this mitzvah appropriately. To be sure, many halachic authorities have ruled that machine matzah is also “kosher” for seder use.
You can find the beautiful round shmurah matzah at any of the kosher shops here in Cleveland (Unger’s Kosher Bakery & Food, Grove Kosher Market, etc.) and even at Costco.
Additionally, being that the original matzahs in our Jewish story were round, the shmurah matzah adds great conversation and a certain ancient authenticity to a family seder.
May this holiday bring you and your family only joy and meaning, and warmest wishes for a kosher, freilichen and zis’n Pesach, Chag kasher v’sameach.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.