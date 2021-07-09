The past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic has confined most of us to our homes, Zoom screens and devices. For safety and security, we stayed home or at least close to home. Now as the pandemic begins to ebb, we are starting to journey out and it is fitting that is the topic of our portion.
In the second of the double Torah portions Mattot-Masei, Masei can be translated as journeys. The parsha provides a detailed listing of the
42 places the Israelites traveled beginning with the exodus from Egypt to the banks of the Jordan River about to enter Israel. Like the stages of the Tour de France listing cyclist times and standing, the Torah carefully describes each of the 42 stops. Since the Torah is very concise, why does the Torah repeat every stop?
Rashi presents the classic answer that the detail enumerates G-d’s love for the Jewish people. During their forty year trek, G-d did not leave our ancestors without direction, protection, weary and hungry. G-d showed great kindness to the Jewish people by providing manna throughout their wanderings and protected them from enemies and any danger along the way. By detailing each stage of the trip, we can point out how much G-d loved our ancestors and know that G-d does the same for each of us.
In our tradition, each of our leaders and heroes takes a journey. Adam leaves the garden. Noah survives the flood in the ark. Abraham journeys from his home and family to the unknown simply following God’s direction to Israel. Jacob journeyed from his parents’ home. Moses journeys away from Egypt and then returns to bring the Jewish people to freedom. Movement and journeys are significant to our tradition.
In our society and world, to be successful we must be driven, always progressing and advancing. And this is another meaning that can be derived from our Torah portion. The Israelites did not simply sit in despair at the decree of 40 years of wandering. They moved and learned from each stage and stop, leaving each place with more knowledge and understanding. Through perseverance, they reached final goal the Promised Land of Israel.
As we begin to journey out of our homes once again, we can ask ourselves what have we learned during these past 16 months of the pandemic? What qualities, strengths and resources have we found within ourselves and our community? How will they change our path forward?
Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria is a rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.