This Shabbat we celebrate Chanukah – our Festival of Lights. Numerous expressions we use daily involve light. When we are going through a particularly long and difficult period, but the end is in sight we say, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
When we come to understand something about which we were in the “dark,” we say, “We can see the light.” Or when someone else helps us to understand, they “shed light on the matter.” We say those we love are the “lights of our lives.”
In each of these expressions, light is the opposite of darkness – the light at the end of the tunnel of darkness, the light of knowledge in contrast to the darkness of ignorance, a life made brighter by the blessing of love.
Rabbi Michael Hecht wrote the following Chanukah prayer titled, "In Darkness Candles," excerpted below:
Lord, You created day and night,
Rolling away light before darkness,
Darkness before light.
Thank You for the darkness.
Without it we could not appreciate the light.
By the darkness we can measure blessing –
Health by sickness,
Laughter by tears,
Riches by poverty,
Freedom by oppression.
In the darkness of night
The Maccabees lit a flame
Which still illumines our lives.
Thank You for the challenge that they met …
Thank You for the answer to their prayers.
Thank You for restoring Israel’s light.
But still night reigns
In all the world.
Thank You for unfinished tasks …
Teach us to light candles,
Even as we did tonight
In memory of ancient light after darkness.
A candle is small.
Not far from where it brightly flames
The darkness closes in.
But candles light other candles,
And light draws strength from other light.
Each night of life let us add candles:
The candle of hope.
The candles of faith.
The candle of brave deeds.
The candle of freedom …
Thank You for the darkness.
Thank You for the light.
Hecht begins and ends by thanking God for the dark periods in our lives because they help us treasure all the light. While we certainly do not wish for bad things to happen, they are inevitable. What we do not want, however, is for them to overshadow the light. Rather we hope they help us to appreciate all the moments when light is shining through.
This Shabbat Chanukah may we all feel some comfort during the dark times in our lives, knowing there will be light again, may we appreciate and feel blessed by all the light in our lives and may we work every day to bring light into our world.
Rabbi Shoshana Nyer is the director of lifelong learning at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood and the Jewish educator at Camp Wise in Claridon Township.