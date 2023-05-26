Some 3335 years ago, the Jewish people stood at Sinai and received the greatest gift of all time: the Torah, G-d’s own wisdom. Since then, it has been transmitted, transcribed, debated, discussed and guided the lives of generations of Jews.
In our times, a master Torah scholar and teacher demonstrated how each concept in Torah, no matter how sublime, has a practical application. As we celebrate another year since Sinai this Shavuot, let’s explore three key teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, on the beauty of Torah.
Torah of Life
Being handed the controls to complex machinery can be intimidating. However, if the engineer personally gave you the instruction manual, you would feel much more equipped for the task. Torah is the manual for living in the universe, written by its creator. Not one letter of Torah is abstract philosophy. The word Torah itself means “lesson,” and every word is designed to provide practical guidance for life.
Additionally, to be alive means to constantly grow. Yesterday’s observance is not enough for today – keep reaching higher.
Torah of Light
Stumbling through a darkened space to find the exit is difficult. You might sense a large opening that could be the exit door, but it could also be a window or a large container. Turning on the light opens your eyes to the truth of what is around you. G-d hid His presence in the world and provided us with a light to cut through the darkness. The Torah illuminates every challenge and helps us find our way to the G-dly spark within everything.
Torah for All
“The Torah that Moses commanded us is a legacy for the congregation of Jacob.” Torah is the inheritance of every Jew. It belongs to each one of us, whether we have devoted our lives to its wisdom and observance or have yet to delve into it. Every word in Torah is relevant to every Jew. That is why the Torah was given in the no-man’s land of the desert, so that no one can claim superiority over the Torah – it is truly the inheritance of the masses.
The Rebbe called for children to be taught personal ownership of Torah from the youngest age. He encouraged that all – even infants – be present as the Ten Commandments are read from the Torah on Shavuot morning. As we read “I am the L-rd your G-d,” take it personally. G-d is your G-d, and is personally gifting the Torah to you anew.
Rabbi Shneur Itzinger directs the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls with his wife, Simi.