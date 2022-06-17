Dreams weren’t always part of the unconscious. In Biblical dreams, what happened was considered an actual occurrence. This draws my attention to Numbers 12, which describes dreams as a path for God to reach humanity. Just think of restless individuals who paid attention to dreams and let them be fuel to fulfill their heart’s convictions. Two such dreamers were Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, and Rav Abraham Isaac Kook, founder of modern religious Zionism.
Herzl said, “Im Tirtzu Eyn Zo Aggadah … If you will it into being, it is no dream.” Though secular, Herzl actually transformed what had previously been the dream of national Jewish redemption. When Israel began, he was able to describe how the dream of Zion restored could also be the flawed modern state of Israel.
Rav Kook taught about the power of dreams in a way that captivated his students. One such student, Rabbi Chanan Morrison, published “Sapphire from the Land of Israel” to interpret weekly Torah portions through Rav Kook’s essays. In this commentary, we read: “What would the world be like without dreams? Life immersed solely in materialism is coarse and bleak. It lacks expansive horizons; like a bird with clipped wings, it cannot raise itself above the bitter harshness of the present reality.”
Doesn’t that feel like many of us? Recently, we’ve been so deeply wrought up! Like birds with clipped wings, we are blocked in rising above modern conflicts. That is true as far away as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or in the Middle East where Hamas rockets continue to attack Israel or as close as assault weapon attacks in the United States or at the Supreme Court which appears on the precipice of ending every pregnant American’s bodily autonomy.
But I am not just a rabbi and teacher. I am a community organizer, and my training included focuses on “winnable campaigns.” But it occurs to me to say that every winnable campaign I’ve pursued in social justice started as an unattainable goal. Every injustice we correct started as something unwinnable. That’s why Rav Kook encouraged us to seize dreams. He wanted us “to free ourselves from that which locks us up and shackles us.” Inch by inch, action by action, we will methodically transform dream to reality and thus get ourselves closer to the border of a promised land, if not across.
Robert A. Nosanchuk is senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood