In contrast to the lyrics of the song “one is the loneliest number,” we as Jews know the secret power inherent in the number one. As the world’s first monotheistic religion, we understand that G-d is indivisible and alone is all-knowing and all-powerful. This week’s Torah portion V’etchanan includes the Shema and V’ahavta, considered the Jewish creed and statement of faith, which we recite every morning and night.
“Shema Yisrael, Hear O Israel, the Lord is our G-d and the Lord is one.” These six Hebrew words guide our lives and are the first prayer we teach our children (or those who come to Jewish prayer later in life) and the last words we speak as death nears. In crisis and great joy, we utter these Biblical words which frame our days and add meaning to every moment.
The rabbis of the Midrash teach the history and beginning of the Shema with a legend of biblical Jacob in old age on his deathbed surrounded by his 12 sons. They are all in Egypt and have been reunited with their brother, Joseph. In his last days, Jacob is concerned that his children will turn away from their faith living in the Diaspora and not seek to return to the Holy Land.
After all, they faced great famine and suffered bitter sibling rivalry in their younger days in Canaan. Together with one united voice, the Midrash says that the 12 sons of Jacob responded to their father by declaring, “Shema Yisrael, Hear O Israel, the Lord is our G-d and the Lord is one.” Using their father Jacob’s name of Israel given to him by G-d in the wrestling story, the 12 sons stood together to pledge their faith to G-d, tradition and homeland.
The past 16 months have been a time of intense isolation for many. The Shema reminds us that we are intimately connected. The last word of the Shema, “Echad” means one. For us, we know the power of one. It is that our one G-d that has the power to protect and heal us, to watch over us and grant us peace. We also know the secret of one: unity or in Hebrew “Achdut.” United we truly are one greater force for righteousness and good in our world. With unity and harmony, we can change the world when we stand in solidarity together.
Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria is a rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.