As a native of the United Kingdom, I watch with reverence the coronation of King Charles III this weekend and the myriad of ceremonies that take place around this once-in-a-lifetime event. While some might question the relevance of such pomp and splendor in modern times, as Jews we are no strangers to time-honored rituals and ancient traditions. Rabbi Israel Baal Shem Tov, the 18th-century founder of the Chassidic movement, taught that every life experience is a learning opportunity: if G-d has brought something to your attention, there is a lesson to be found.
What does it mean to rule?
Today’s earthly kings are largely ceremonial figures with limited power. But imagine an ancient king issuing a decree that an intrinsic part of the universe be altered – say, the days of the week. Would that be possible?
In laying out the calendar of the Jewish holidays, the Torah in this week’s parasha uses an interesting term. “Speak to the children of Israel and say to them: The L-rd’s appointed (holy days) that you shall designate as holy occasions.” You, the Jewish people, shall designate the day to be holy.
Unlike Shabbat, which is intrinsically consecrated, the Jewish holidays are designated by the rabbinic court’s consecration of the day. In Temple times the court would declare the new month, and by proclaiming a specific day to be rosh chodesh (the first day of the month) the rabbis were consecrating that day and all the Jewish holidays on the relevant future days of the month.
We, the Jewish people, have been granted the power to consecrate time itself. We can render holy that which is seemingly unchangeable and intrinsic. We can uplift something as simple as a moment, taking it out of the mundane and elevating it to a holiday – a day granted holiness by G-d.
We should strive to use this power to bring purpose and holiness to every moment. For instance, by offering a blessing over our food or providing financial assistance to those in need, we can elevate even the mundane, physical aspects of our lives and imbue them with holiness.
We are kings and queens with unlimited power to change the world for good. Nothing is out of our jurisdiction, and the universe itself is our constituent.
Rabbi Shneur Itzinger directs the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls with his wife, Simi.