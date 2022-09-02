It’s an age-old debate: What is the most important branch of government? Legislative seems most influential. Judicial seems most powerful. Executive has veto power and seems to control the agenda more than the others.
And it’s not just age-old; it’s ongoing. Some people want to abolish elements of law enforcement. Others see it as a necessity to keep society together.
But what’s not up for debate is that the most important part of society isn’t the government at all. It’s people who make up society itself.
The Torah portion this week begins with a commandment to appoint “judges and enforcers of the law …” It gets us thinking about what role the government plays in keeping society together and how much responsibility we need to take for ourselves, as a community and as individuals.
The Midrash relates a fascinating tale of the great Rabbi Yehuda the Prince who sent messengers to a distant town, inquiring of the townsfolk, “Who are the guardians of the town here?” The locals responded by showing off the soldiers and police officers who watched at the city gates. “No,” replied the rabbis. “These are not the guardians of the town. The real guardians are the teachers, the ones who inspire and teach Torah to the masses!”
Because robust cities are built and destroyed. Powerful societies rise and fall. But the spirit of our people remains unabated, even after millenia. The soul of our people is still intact because of the timeless inspiration of the Torah.
It’s up to us to continue the chain, by learning, teaching and inspiring others to do the same.
We are the real guardians.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.