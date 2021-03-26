Sometimes even the most deserving do not receive what is due them. This week’s parasha, Tzav, is likely to suffer such a fate. Though Tzav is the regularly scheduled parasha to be read, this Shabbat is also Shabbat HaGadol, the Sabbath that immediately precedes the start of Pesach.
Shabbat HaGadol includes a special Haftarah (Prophetic reading) made up of the concluding verses from the Book of Malachi, the last of the Hebrew prophets. Malachi, speaking in God’s voice, offers us this, “Lo, I will send the prophet Elijah to you before the coming of the awe-some, fearful day of Adonai. He shall reconcile parents with children and children with their parents. ...”
The mention of the prophet Elijah provides us an immediate point of connection to the upcoming Seder and the start of Pesach on Saturday evening. Elijah’s prophecy of reconciling parents with children and children with parents, is key element of redemption from a Jewish perspective.
It is the idea of redemption that serves as the overarching theme for the entire Pesach festival. Pesach is the most universal of all our holidays. Pesach celebrates freedom and commemorates human liberation from cruel oppression. It is a holiday with a timeless message and an eternal meaning.
In our own time the evidence of persecution of racial, ethnic, religious, and national minorities is all too obvious. Pesach is a Jewish response to this suffering. It is a defacto call to action, demanding that we react and respond. This is what the haggadah means when it tells us that we must experience Pesach as if we ourselves were slaves.
Sadly, we live in a divided country in which hate speech has entered the mainstream. It has become all too normalized to vilify those who come from a different national, ethnic, racial, or religious background. Such speech must be renounced and rejected. This is especially true when it comes from within our own community.
As we sit down to our Passover seder, we should enjoy our four cups of wine, we should be eager to taste the matzah and to partake of the special foods. Yet, we must remember that our ritual has a greater meaning than simply retelling the history of our people. That history is the starting point for our festive celebration. We live its meaning when we use the festival as a catalyst to combat oppression. Pesach is the story of human liberation and that requires freedom for all people.
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul (theshul.us), an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice, and celebration of life events.