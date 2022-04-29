This week’s Torah portion has one of the more famous sentences in Scripture.
“You shall keep My laws and My rules, which the people will do, and they will live by them, I am G-d.” (Leviticus 18:4)
These words, “and they will live by them” are cited often in Jewish literature and philosophy.
The Talmud records a teaching from Rabbi Yochanan. “At that gathering on Mr. Netaza’s rooftop, the sages voted unanimously. When one is faced with a threat of death due to the observance of mitzvot, they only need to give up their life by the three cardinal sins. Idol worship, adultery and murder.’’
This is one message from our verse. The Torah wants us “to live by them,” and we don’t have to give our life for most mitzvot.
Elsewhere it is taught that this verse is a constant reminder that G-d designed the Torah and mitzvot perfectly and they will bring you life. “You will live (a good life) by them.”
This year when I read this verse, I could not help thinking about the Jewish students here on campus.
My wife, Sara, and I met over 100 students throughout Passover last week. Over and over the conversation turns to food. (I know, that’s shocking.)
“How does your family celebrate Passover? What are you eating? Do you need any food? How are you managing?”
I cannot tell you how inspired we were by their responses.
Dozens of students were so proud to share all of their tricks and how they only ate foods that were kosher for Passover.
These students truly embody these words, “and you will live by them.”
When we would compliment and tell them how impressed we were with their hard work, we only got blank stares. “What do you mean? This is who we are.
“This is how we live.”
What an honor it is for us to have a front row seat as we watch the next generation of Jewish parents and leaders grow. These moments bring us such hope and remind us the Jewish future is bright.
Next time you are faced with a challenge to your Jewish observance, think of the Jewish students who proudly declare, “This is how we live.”
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with his wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.