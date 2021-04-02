We find ourselves in the Passover season, celebrating our freedom from slavery thousands of years ago. While it is certainly true that our holidays commemorate ancient events from our past, so much more is at play.
We are used to thinking of time in a linear fashion, where separate events in our lives connect to create the story of our lives. The Torah, however, approaches time in a cyclical fashion. Each year, as we arrive at the “mile markers” of monthly holidays, we arrive back at the same station we once stood many years before. At each holiday, we have the opportunity to tap into the essence of its original celebration and draw inspiration for our present day lives.
Today, we are no longer slaves to an Egyptian Pharaoh, however, the message of freedom, the power to separate ourselves from that which enslaves us, returns each year at this time and is certainly a time of inspiration.
This holiday of freedom is called “Passover” for God passed over our homes during the final plague in Egypt. However, that one action was just a piece of a much greater act of passing over that God did for us. In truth, the Children of Israel expected to be in Egypt for a total of 400 years based on the promise God had made to Avraham at the Bris Bein Ha Besarim (The “Covenant of the parts”), Lech Lecha 15:13. When Moshe told the Jewish people the time of the redemption had arrived, the nation wanted to believe it was true, but they could not help but question the timing. There was still 190 years of slavery left according to their calculations. God responded that He would be “skipping over mountains and jumping over hills” (as stated in Shir HaShirim 2:18) to redeem us earlier than expected.
God not only passed over our doors on that fateful night in Egypt, He passed over years, and in fact passed over all of the reasons we were undeserving of His redemption. Because of God’s endless love for His children, He allowed for new calculations to be made and mistakes to be overlooked.
While we may not personally relate to physical slavery, how many of us have felt enslaved to feelings of negativity, jealousy or anger? As we celebrate Passover this year, let us tap into its unique power, the ability to overlook insult, forget an old grudge, pass over negativity and choose true freedom instead.
Rochie Berkowitz is principal of Chaviva High School in Cleveland Heights.