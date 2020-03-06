Who doesn’t love Purim? It’s a great holiday, full of fun and gaiety, and delicious hamantaschen to boot. Give me a light, not-too-serious holiday like this once a month.
The truth is that Purim is far from a breezy, casual day. There are profound messages in the Purim story that we should discuss at least as intensely as the age-old debate between poppy or raspberry hamantaschen. (The correct answer is raspberry, by the way).
There’s an entire book of the Talmud dedicated to Purim; here’s one morsel: “Why did the Jews at the time deserve the decree of annihilation?”asked Rabbi Shimon’s students. “Because they delighted in participating in the evil king’s feast,” came his answer.
Wait, what? Go to a royal feast (where the food was kosher) and deserve to be killed? I don’t recall the Torah ever assigning the death penalty for paying respect to the local monarch and practicing good diplomacy. What gives?
Let’s divert our attention to the quarter or dollar bill in your pocket for a moment. Notice the motto – “in G-d we trust”? It echoes the verse in the book of Psalms Chapter 118 – “Better to trust the Lord than put confidence in man.” He who trusts in G-d is far from naive, and he who trusts in man is far from wise.
According to our sages, the mechanism of trust in G-d works this way: a human being elevates from the natural approach of total self reliance, survival of the fittest, etc. and places their trust solely in G-d, who then responds in kind by suspending the expected natural outcomes of a given situation, and resolves a situation in favor of the one doing the trusting. Absent this trust, one is at the mercy of the laws of nature.
Diplomacy and strategy are worthy tools of “helping oneself,” they are not to be trusted, nor celebrated as saviors. When that line was crossed by the Jews delighting in attendance at King Achashverosh’s feast, the result was that the natural law dominates, and the natural law says that Jews ought not exist.
In our day and age, we are blessed with a plethora of tools of diplomacy and strategy to ensure our success as a people. It is good to utilize them all, but the essence of our survival has, is and will always be our wholehearted devotion and commitment to Torah and mitzvos and trust in the Master of the universe, who rules over nature and ensures that the Jewish people will endure– Am Yisrael Chai. As they say in the recovery community, let go and let G-d. Happy Purim.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz is director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood.