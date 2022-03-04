This week’s Torah portion contains my absolute favorite moment in the entire Torah. For weeks, we have been reading about the building of the Mishkan, Hashem’s dwelling place among us. We raised funds, gathered materials, and built the Mishkan and all of its necessary accoutrements. This moment is the realization of the entirety of the Torah thus far.
When Moshe Rabbenu approached Pharoah in Egypt, he said on behalf of Hashem, “Send forth My people that they may serve Me.” (Exodus 9:1) Hashem freed us from Egypt, parted the Reed Sea, and now is our opportunity to play a meaningful role in the relationship. The Mishkan will be a place where we are made whole through the process of building intimacy with Hashem.
Our parsha ends with Moshe placing all the pieces of the Mishkan just so, in order to create a welcoming space for the Divine Presence. Just then, “The cloud covered the Tent of Meeting, and the glory of Hashem filled the Mishkan.” (Exodus 40:34) I imagine this to be a moment of fear, awe, clarity and overwhelming emotion. “Rabbis” Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Robert Hunter might have been describing a moment like this when they sang, “Sometimes the light’s all shinin’ on me.
Other times, I can barely see. Lately, it occurs to me what a long, strange trip it’s been.” (Masechet Truckin’ 6:1-2) Our Torah commentators (Hizkuni and Abarbanel on Exodus 40:34) mention that the cloud covered the Mishkan immediately after Moshe completed the construction. They say this was an act of Divine love for us and that this special cloud had been created during the six days of creation awaiting this very moment to descend.
It serves us well to reflect upon this moment of intimacy between Hashem and humankind. The end of the Book of Exodus reminds us that we are meant to be partners in creating space for Hashem within and among us. We learn that we must free up space in our midst and within ourselves for Hashem to dwell. Hashem desires us and eagerly waits for us to find our way toward them. What could happen if, after reading the Cleveland Jewish News this week, you paused and built a small (metaphorical) Mishkan for the Holy One to fill? Perhaps it could be a space to hold your gratitude, your burdens and your most sincere prayers. Give it a try. It might be just the conclusion you need to end this week and begin the next.
Rabbi Scott B. Roland is the spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.