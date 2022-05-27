If the cardinal rule in real estate is location, location, location, in comedy it’s timing. A well-crafted joke falls completely flat if the timing is off. Timing is everything.
This week’s parasha demonstrates the importance of timing in God’s promise to the Israelites. “If you follow My laws and keep my commandments, observing them faithfully, I will grant your rains in their season.” (Leviticus 26:3-4)
I live as a religiously progressive Jew who does not hold a traditional approach to the commandments. I am deeply rooted in a Judaism that affirms that there are many ways to interpret the commandments. I accept that there are differing views within our community about what it means to be commanded. But commanded we are. I don’t know how to understand Judaism without a sense of being commanded, however it may be defined.
It is hardly a grand theological leap to connect being commanded with the welfare of our world. The Biblical author connected the rains in their correct season to human well being. It is also quite natural to connect, as I do, my behavior, our behavior, with the quality of our existence.
It is important to appreciate the principle of the power of one. One person, me, you, can have a huge, immeasurable impact on those around us. Whether through word or deed, how we interact and react with others in our community can lead to security and fulfillment or to the opposite. Our actions matter, our speech matters. We have the power to change our world, for the better or for the worse. It is a choice that we repeatedly make.
Time and again we see that the Torah is concerned with interpersonal human relationships. How did people treat one another? Who was honest? Who was deceitful? Who acted with an open, generous heart? Who was selfish and focused only on him or herself? Who spoke truthfully? Who was the bearer of false witness?
Nachmanides (13th century, Spain and Israel) asserted that rain in its proper season keeps the air clean and springs and rivers pure. Other commentaries interpreted the verses “The earth shall yield its produce, the trees … their fruit … You shall eat …and dwell securely in your land. …” (Leviticus 26:4-5) to mean that our satiety and safety depended upon our adherence to the commandments.
The period of Sefirot HaOmer, the Counting of the Omer, is drawing to a close. We are entering the last of seven weeks that serve as a temporal bridge, a time of transition, from Pesach, that celebrates the liberation from slavery, to Shavuot, the revelation of the Torah.
Our obligation, the commandment we must fulfill, is to place ourselves at Mt. Sinai. We are to feel the revelation, to experience it, as our ancestors did. We must hear its call and discern the meaning of the holy words of commandment that guide and shape our actions, our speech, our lives. We are to strive to be God-like, to be doers of goodness and makers of peace. And our timing matters – for the time is now.
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul in Pepper Pike, an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice and celebration of life events.