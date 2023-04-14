Our Torah portion, Sh’mini, covers Chapters 9 through 11 in the book of Leviticus and is jam-packed with rituals and laws that not only illuminate our history, but also keep us together as a people today.
Chapters 9 and 10 provide some challenging lessons and stories in which to grapple. Chapter 9 discusses the various forms of sacrifice; the sin offering, the burnt offering, the meal offering, the peace offering. The chapter describes the different offerings or sacrifices in detail including what animals are used and how specific body parts are distributed within this ancient rite. (Spoiler alert – vegetarians may want to stop reading now). In the sacrificial offerings, Moses’ brother, Aaron, Aaron’s sons and the elders of Israel are commanded to take a variety of animals, including a ram, an ox, a he-goat and a bull-calf.
Each animal is to be without any blemish. Chapter 9 goes on to describe the slaying of the animals and what is done with the blood and entrails, While this chapter is both awesome and gory it reminds us that the Torah boldly “tells it like it is.”
Chapter 10 depicts the cataclysmic demise of two of Aaron’s four sons, Nadab and Abihu. We learn that Nadab and Abihu were zealous in their desire to serve as priests.
We learn that these brothers “offered strange fire before G-d.” This act they performed, an act not commanded by G-d, cost them their lives. The verses explain that “a fire came forth from before G-d and devoured them, and they died.” This verse alone has and will continue to inspire great debates and meaningful conversations among Torah scholars and enthusiasts for the next millenia.
Chapter 11 is fascinating and genius as it introduces us to kashrut, our laws of keeping kosher … to eat or not to eat. We are told in this chapter which animals of land, sea and sky are kosher and which are not kosher, or treif. The following are “kosher”– animals with a split hoof, have cloven hooves and chew the cud, fish having fins and scales, and fowl such as chicken, ducks and turkeys. This chapter does not specifically mention the fowl that is allowed to be eaten, but rather the fowl that cannot be eaten; vultures, falcons, hawks, owls and other birds of prey. In Verses 20 through 29 our Torah instructs us not to eat the following; weasel, mouse, lizard, crocodile and most insects. Which insects can we eat, you ask? Well, if you’re interested to nosh on certain varieties of locusts and grasshoppers ... go ahead ... enjoy ... it’s kosher.
Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo is cantor at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.