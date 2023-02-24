There is an interesting leadership quandary in parhsa Terumah, this week’s Torah portion. We read in Exodus 25:2 of a communal noble pursuit: “Tell the Israelite people to bring (God) contributions; you shall accept contributions for (God) from every person whose heart is so moved.”
Moses is instructed to coordinate a communal building project, and every person who sets apart a voluntary, goodwill gift from their possessions, as the sage Rashi contextualizes, is able to participate. The ideal expressed here is when we support our community in ways that we deem valuable we will “receive” an internal feeling of being a part of something greater. However, as we continue reading, we find that that may not be exactly how it plays out.
Quizzically, Exodus 25:3 begins a list of thirteen (or a few more, based on how you parse the list) items that are to be accepted as contributions. “These are the gifts that you shall accept from them: gold, silver, and copper …” Immediately after the open, beautiful call for communal assistance, we find an asterisk on that request.
I believe that this potential predicament is another of the many tests of Moses’ leadership and, through that, a mirror on our own actions as community members. As Moses leads the building of the Tabernacle, it is important that Moses recognize what is needed and to identify and accept what will be helpful. But this is more than a simple building. The building of the Tabernacle is an important part of the spiritual journey of the Israelites through the desert.
The Mishkan is the centerpiece of the Israelite experience – the place through which our people gather for rituals and communicate with the Divine, the node about which they orient the rest of their infrastructure, and so much more. Moses has to oversee the negotiation between what each individual feels moved to give and what is needed to complete the project, finding a way to fulfill both of God’s commands in Verse 2 and Verse 3.
While we don’t have an explicit example in Torah of this mismatch, we can easily craft Midrash (Jewish exegesis on Torah) to see how this can be complicated. How can someone contribute when they don’t have one of the needed items? Simply put, I believe the asterisk on God’s instruction requires Moses to bring compassion and thoughtfulness to his actions as communal project manager.
What made the Mishkan so important wasn’t simply because it was Divinely inspired, and it wasn’t because it was a beautiful structure with fine textiles and metals. The Mishkan was important to the Israelites because they were able to construct such an entity that allowed everyone to feel agency. The Mishkan’s importance was because of the intrinsic act of belonging to community.
On this Shabbat, I hope that we can take a moment to attune our minds to our personal needs and the needs of our family, friends, and other community members. As we identify moments where we need assistance or are able to give support, let us mirror the unwritten compassion and deftness of Moses and match up the lists of needs and contributions with kindness and care. Doing so will allow us to create more ways to feel personal belonging while helping others to feel the same.
Rabbi Chase Foster is rabbi for engagement and learning at jHUB Cleveland.