This week’s Torah portion is my bar mitzvah parsha. I’d like to share with you a lesson I was taught back then and that has stayed with me ever since.
We read that after the Jewish people heard the Ten Commandments at Sinai, Moshe ascended the mountain to receive the “hard copy,” the two tablets.
Here’s an obvious question: What’s the deal with dividing the Ten Commandments into two tablets? Either put all 10 on one tablet, or if they need to be divided, why not have 10 tablets each with one commandment? Why the five and five configuration?
Where in nature do you see 10 things divided into right and left, five on each side?
You don’t have to look too far, the answer is within reach, even at arm’s length!
Yes, your hands. You have been blessed with two hands, a right hand and left hand, with five fingers on each.
You don’t have one hand with 10 fingers, or 10 hands with one finger.
In Kabbalah, right and left represent the energies of chesed (kindness) and gevurah (restraint), sometimes also expressed as “the left hand pushes away and the right hand draws near.” On the right we have generosity, giving and loving while on the left we have discipline, withholding and severity.
Commandments one to five on the right tablet are the “do’s” and six to 10 on the left tablet are the don’ts. Its chesed and gevurah.
The right side is positive stuff – belief in G-d, observance of Shabbos, and the honor of parents. The left side is all “thou shall not’s.”
If Judaism were all positive commandments with no limits, or all limits with no positive things to do, you know what we’d have? The sound of one-handed clapping!
Interestingly, we see that when a person is full of joy, he spontaneously claps both hands together. When you have a joyous, vibrant Judaism, you clap both hands together- right and left, do’s and don’ts, chesed and gevurah. And that is why the basis of Judaism must be presented on a right tablet and a left tablet so that we have both.
The challenge is to overcome the tendency to view the don’ts as somehow less important than do’s. Look at your hands again. One isn’t more important than the other. Right and left hands are both equally hands, perfectly balanced and symmetrical.
So too, just like the do’s of the right tablet are all mitzvos, and a mitzvah means a connection to G-d, the don’ts of the left table are also all mitzvos which connect us to G-d. Both types of mitzvos connect us to G-d, equally.
Let’s be two-handed Jews.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz is director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood.