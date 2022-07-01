A possible theme for this Torah portion could be “rebellion.”
Korach and his followers seek religious and communal power, addressing Aaron and Moses: “You have gone too far! For all the community are holy, all of them, and God is in their midst. Why then do you raise yourselves above Adonai’s congregation?” (Numbers 16:3)
When Moses hears the grievance, he falls on his face, which gives him time to consider Korach’s criticism. Moses suggests that they should prepare fire pans with incense to offer to God, as God should decide this issue. The following day, Moses and Aaron, and Korach and his followers bring their fire pans before God. God accepts the offering from Moses and Aaron and the priests. The earth opened up and swallowed Korach and his followers.
Korach and his followers’ complaint feels relatable and relevant. With these words, Korach seems to be seeking to create leadership that is less elusive and inaccessible. So why then, did this rebellion fail?
Korach is guilty of the same flaw in which he was holding Moses and Aaron responsible. When he spoke for the people, he did so in ways that discredited others so that he could climb higher. As Rabbi Kerry Olitzky teaches, “What seems to be Korah’s critical flaw was that he more interested in self-aggrandizement than ensuring a safe and profitable future for the ancient Israelites – and by extension the future of the Jewish people.” His desire to be a leader was self-aggrandizement.
Additionally, Korach and his followers “assemble against” Moses and Aaron. This isn’t a friendly conversation. This is an intentional rebellion. The commentators teach that Korach forced the community to take sides, separating themselves from one another. The rebellion disconnected the community instead of workings towards increased peace and connection.
Is the Torah teaching that rebellion is wrong in all cases? I don’t think so. We must learn to recognize those who seek leadership for selfish, ego-based reasons; whose power will tear communities apart, rather than build them up. Remembering that we are each holy, and that our goal is to be a holy community, we must work toward this goal.
Rabbi Allison B. Vann is the spiritual leader of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, which is a more than 70-year-old congregation known for its innovative and welcoming approach to membership and learning.