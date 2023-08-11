Some things in life are very close to a person’s heart. Everyone has an opinion about them, and if you dare try to impose your view on others, it will get very sensitive very quickly.
Take money as an example. Few things are as egregious as asking someone their salary, net worth or instructing them how you think they should manage their finances.
We are naturally obsessed with money and I don’t think that is ever going away.
The symptoms of this obsession can be found everywhere, especially in our society. And if you look inside yourself, you might find it, too, albeit in a more quiet way.
Judaism has an interesting way of managing this.
Making money could be seen as way to survive and build wealth, or it can be seen as your divine mission and your individual purpose.
It is the truth, we need money to survive. If that is the case, we can conclude that G-d needs us to go earn a living. If so, when you work, you are really doing it for G-d’s sake.
Think about it. Really, you are going to work for G-d, so you can build your family’s financial stability, so that you can fulfill your purpose – to help make G-d’s world a holier place through observing your Judaism proudly.
This thought will influence how you view money, spending and giving.
If we are only making money for the sake of G-d, what should we do with that money?
Start with the obvious. Take care of your family, reinvest in your business so you can continue to succeed and provide.
And then take a look at the fifth reading of our parsha.
The Torah instructs us, “If there will be among you a needy person, from one of your brothers in one of your cities, in your land the L-rd, your G-d, is giving you, you shall not harden your heart, and you shall not close your hand from your needy brother.
“Rather, you shall open your hand to him, and you shall lend him sufficient for his needs, which he is lacking.” (Re’eh 15:7-8)
These verses teach us to give tzedakah generously, by (not hardening, or) opening your heart to your brother.
I think a much deeper message is to open your heart to G-d. When we see money as a vehicle to fulfill our mission in G-d’s world, that will manage our obsession with money and enable us to give generously, with an open heart to G-d and to our brother.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with his wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.