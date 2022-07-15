The news these last few weeks has been overwhelmingly hard. I write this article a week in advance, as we’re still reeling from the shooting on July 4 in Highland Park, Ill. I know many have asked me: Where to turn? What to pay attention to?
Our Torah portion introduces us to someone who is also feeling inundated: King Balaak. He wasn’t happy watching the Israelites come to his territory. He reached out to a magician – a prophet to the local people with the power to curse – named Balaam.
King Balaak took Balaam to the top of a mountain to show him the extent of the Israelite nation. He said, to Balaam, “See how many they are? I need you to curse them.”
When Balaak challenged Balaam to curse the Israelites, God came to Balaam and told him that he would only be able to say what God told him too. Balaam told this to Balaak, but Balaak was not to be outdone. He tried again. He wanted Balaam to see the situation differently. So this time, he only showed him a small portion of the people. By changing the view, he thought this might enable Balaak to curse enough of them that Balaak could be vindicated if there was a battle. Well, this didn’t work either.
Balaak was a very determined king. He approached Balaam once more. This time, he let Balaam choose the view. Balaam chose a high point where he could see all the Israelites which was so far away that he couldn’t see how they interacted. “Balaam raised his eyes and saw Israel encamped according to their tribes.” When Balaam saw all this, and then proclaimed: Mah Tovu Ohalecha … How goodly are your tents O Jacob, and your tabernacles, O Israel.”
Balaam’s words of exclamation have been brought into our morning service. They are a reminder that different vantage points allow us to see things in different ways.
Balaam had seen the Israelites differently at each iteration of the story; yet it wasn’t until the last time that he saw the blessing. We, too, can learn from Balaam’s experience. When we are overwhelmed, let’s take the time to see the issue from multiple vantage points.
