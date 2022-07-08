Chukat is a drama filled parsha; some of the narrative is quite well-known.
The Israelites grieve Miriam’s death. They find themselves without water and turn to Moses to solve the problem. Moses is angry with the people. Seeking God’s intervention, Moses is instructed to speak to the rock for water. Moses hits the rock, twice, with his staff, instead. It does bring forth water, but he is then forbidden to enter the Promised Land.
This familiar section begins with these two verses:
“Miriam died there and she was buried there.
There was no water for the congregation.” (Numbers 20:1-2)
Rabbinic commentary and Talmud teach that two passages appearing next to each are often connected, even if the topics seem disparate. Rashi, preeminent rabbinic commentator from the 11th century teaches that “since this statement (v2) follows immediately after the mention of Miriam’s death, we may learn from it that during the entire 40 years they had the well through Miriams’ merit.” And Bahya, a 14th-century commentator, taught that the well had been a reward to her for watching her infant brother, Moses.
The rabbis teach that, “three good leaders had arisen for Israel, namely, Moses, Aaron and Miriam, and for their sake three good things were conferred (upon Israel), namely, the Well, the Pillar of Cloud and the Manna …”
Miriam’s leadership was demonstrated through fearlessness, joy and creativity. She was unafraid in the face of danger when following Moses in the river. As Miriam led the women in dance and song, she taught and shared unfettered joyous participation; she modeled the first experience of truly unshackling themselves from their slave identity.
I often feel that the “right” Torah portion falls when we need it most. In the last weeks, the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court have made many of us feel like Israelites in the desert without water.
Let us be inspired by Miriam. Let’s be inspired by her fearlessness, her creativity – even her joy – to do the work that needs doing. Let us learn from all the Miriams in our world, in our community, joining together to march together.
Rabbi Allison B. Vann is the spiritual leader of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, which is a more than 70-year-old congregation known for its innovative and welcoming approach to membership and learning.