In this week’s portion, we continue with the plagues. The last three occur – locusts, darkness and the death of the first born. The last three plagues are alluded to in the name of the portion, which is Bo spelled in Hebrew, bet and aleph with a numerical value of three.
Our sages teach that G-d leads people in the direction they want to go. Therefore, it is not a conflict that G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart. He was evil and could not bring himself to allow the Jews to leave. Between each plague Moshe formally requests the Jews be allowed to leave. In addition to the request, a warning is issued of impending suffering for the Egyptians if Pharaoh does not comply.
Consistent with the previous plagues, Pharaoh begs for each plague to end only to change his mind and let the Jews go. The ninth plague was darkness. Our sages tell us the darkness was so thick the Egyptians were unable to move. They were paralyzed. We know psychologically the fear of darkness and the unknown frighten us.
This is on the heels of the eight other plagues. We can imagine that the Egyptians were concerned with their own survival and wanted the Jews gone by all means. There were cracks in the leadership and they began to give Pharaoh unsolicited advice. Even at the expense of risking Pharaoh’s wrath.
Our sages teach each plague was in direct response of the Egyptian behavior and the suffering they caused the Jews.
When one of our primary senses is taken way, it throws us off kilter. It was miraculous that the areas the Jews lived in were not affected by the darkness. Due to Egyptians behavior of immorality and idol worship, they were blinded by their desires. Additionally, they were blinded by their treatment of oppressing and enslaving Jews. The Egyptians could not keep track of time during the plague and days and nights were one continual episode.
The Jews were also able to enter the Egyptian homes to see where they kept their valuables. They did not loot them and thereby gained respect of the Egyptians.
G-d should bless us always to see the light and appreciate all our blessings. We should have our paths illuminated to make the right decisions.
