My youngest granddaughter, Hadar, loves books. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with extra time at home, she’s learned many new things, including how to read, how to ride a two-wheeled bike and how to make the stickiest slime. OK, the slime was my idea but she mastered it.
But, she still loves being read to before bed, and we recently read, via FaceTime, “Hey, Little Ant,” by Hannah and Phillip Hoose. It’s a tale about a boy who finds an ant and they begin conversing with one another. Of course, to an ant, this boy looks like a giant and he fearfully begs him not to squish him under the heel of his shoe. They each plead their case; the boy says squishing little tiny ants is a game he plays with his friends.
The ant counters that he’s important to his ant family; he builds nests and feeds his family with the picnic crumbs that the boy leaves behind. The story concludes with no clear ending and the reader is left to decide the ant’s fate. My sweet Hadar insisted that the tiny little ant’s life was just as important as the boy’s thought that something so small as an ant is meaningless in the big world.
The week’s Torah portion, Ekev, meaning heel, continues to explain the rewards to be received in heeding God’s commandments which include blessings, God’s love, long life, healthy crops, rain, prosperity and fertility, among other things. The well-known top Ten Commandments are perhaps easiest to remember and to do, so a reminder to observe all of God’s commandments, the “mishpatim,” the lesser ones, is necessary. We learn that it’s really not for us to decide which ones are the mitzvot, the important commandments, to observe that will bring the highest rewards.
The famous French commentator, Rashi, explains the verse and suggests, “If you will heed the minor commandments which a person tends to trample on with his heels, then God will keep God’s promise to you.”
Observing the commandments, the big and small, helps remind us of God’s presence in our lives. I’m with Hadar, those little ants have a role, just like the lesser rules of the Torah, and are necessary in this world to live a fulfilling life guided by Torah’s precepts and teachings for the good of all.
Cantor Laurel Barr is an independent cantor in Cleveland working with Celebrating Jewish Life and Menorah Park, and is an educator and life cycle officiant in the community.