Don’t be judgmental. Unless, of course, you happen to be a judge. Then it’s your job.
This recent week’s parshah, Shoftim, began with the biblical command for judges to be appointed to maintain a just and civil society. Interestingly, we read this parsha in the first week of Elul, the month in which we prepare in earnest for the Days of Judgment ahead, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
G-d’s judgment is unique – very different from that of a human judge. Even with rivers of tears, no human judge can be certain if a show of remorse is genuine. Only G-d is able to judge the whole person. He does know whether the accused genuinely regrets his actions or is merely putting on an act. Therefore, He alone is able to forgive. That is why in heavenly judgments, teshuvah, or repentance, is effective.
Every one of us has good and bad to some extent. Even those who have sinned may have many other good deeds that outweigh the bad ones. Only G-d knows. Only He can judge the individual in the context of his whole life and all his deeds, good and bad.
Our goal then should be to emulate the heavenly court. We should try to look at the totality of the person. You think he is bad but is he all bad? Does he have no positive virtues? There is most definitely some good in him as well. Look at the whole person.
A teacher once conducted an experiment. He held up a white plate and showed it to the class. In the center of the plate was a small black spot. He then asked the class to describe what they saw. One student said he saw a black spot. Another said it must be a target for shooting practice. A third suggested that the plate was dirty or damaged. Whereupon the teacher asked, “Doesn’t anyone see a white plate?”
There may have been a small black spot, but essentially it was a white plate. Why do we only see the dirt? Let us learn to find the good in others.
Nobody is perfect, not even ourselves. Let us not be so judgmental and critical. Let us try to see the good in others.
When G-d sees that we are making the effort to judge others favorably – with a kind and loving eye, he will reciprocate the love back to us, blessing us with a shana tova umetukah – a happy and sweet new year.
Rabbi Berel Sasonkin is co-director with his wife, Rochel, of Chabad at Kent State University in Kent.