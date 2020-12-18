Every morning my kids and I have a little shtick that we do. I ask them how they slept and then I ask them what they dreamt about. They usually respond that they slept well, but what they dreamt about can be wild. Sometimes they tell me they had a dream about a person (or even me), sometimes they tell me they dreamt about cake, and sometimes they tell me they dreamt about Hashem or Moshiach.
Often dreams are merely reflections of our waking life. If we are worried about things they will pop up in our sleep, or like my little children, if one thinks about cake all day they inevitably think about cake at night too. But dreams can also stem from some of the holiest places in creation, exceeding the physical plane. Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi explains that certain dreams like that of Jacob and the ladder or the visions we see in this weeks Torah portion of Joseph and Pharaoh.
Joseph, whom we call Yosef haTzadik, the complete and full soul, merited these dreams and the merit to interpret the dreams of Pharaoh. Because of his spiritual stature, Joseph was able to access and pull down Holy energy from beyond this world, harness it and use it for good. For those of us who aren’t at the level of Joseph, what can we make of our dreams?
It’s all about focus during our awake hours. What are we choosing to think about and through which prism are we selecting to look at them through. Of course, we all have challenges unpleasantness to manage each day, and some have more than others, too. None the less if we decide to focus on the positive elements of the challenge, grab onto the growing moments, and cling to the lessons learned our entire worldview will be shifted. Even to the point of effecting our dreams.
There are many folks who look forward to the moment they get to flop into bed at the end of a grueling day, but they also dread the hours of restless sleep that awaits them Part of the reason for the difficult sleep is the negative thoughts that pervade the dreams. Try a small exercise for a week. Take a moment just before you go to sleep, and recount two or three positive elements that occurred during the day. Meditate on those good things for a moment, then say the Shema prayer and notice if your sleep pattern changes that week.
Rabbi Shlomo Elkan serves as co-director along with his wife, Devorah, of Chabad at Oberlin at Oberlin College.