My parents, of blessed memory, were born and raised in Cleveland, residents of the Glenville area, where many Jews lived in the 1930s and 40s. While my mom and dad led observant, Jewish lives there, as a young married couple with small children they moved up into the suburbs, where adherence to Jewish custom and rituals were maintained, but in a more modern setting.
We kids had a typical and wonderful childhood back in the sixties and seventies, where life seemed simpler, for sure. We had few luxuries, but we had the ones that were most important for modern life: a huge stereo console TV that boasted three channels that signed off at midnight, and two corded telephones – one securely attached to the kitchen wall and the other affixed to the upstairs hall with the requisite 25-foot curled handset cord that required daily untangling while standing on a chair.
We had bikes and sports, loads of friends, a dead-end street with a creek to play in and an automatic alert to return home in the evening when we saw the streetlights come on. Life was good.
In this week’s Torah portion, Shoftim, (Judges), Deuteronomy 16:18-21:9, the Israelites are permitted to establish a monarchy as they desired. We often associate a king and monarchy as possessing great wealth, but the Torah was clear that too much kingly wealth in ancient Israel was dangerous. It states, “He shall not keep many horses or send people back to Egypt to add to his horses …. And he shall not have many wives, lest his heart go astray; nor shall he amass silver and gold to excess.”
Ours was a system of laws governing a democratic society and the explicit responsibility of the Jewish king was to have a copy of the Torah written for him to be kept by his side and read from all of his life, to observe its laws and instructions and not act haughtily toward his fellows. Rather than focus on wealth, he was commanded to focus on Torah.
The Mishnah asks, “Who is rich?” One who is content with his portion. The Beatles knew that money can’t buy love, and the Torah knew wealth doesn’t equal happiness.
Today, I own a lot more “stuff” than when I was a kid, but these challenging times have helped me focus on what true wealth is: family, friends, health, hope and compassion, with Torah as my guide.
Cantor Laurel Barr is an independent cantor in Cleveland working with Celebrating Jewish Life and Menorah Park, and is an educator and life cycle officiant in the community.