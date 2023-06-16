Of the 12 spies, only Caleb and Joshua offer a more positive report and belief that the campaign to take the land will succeed.
The other spies return from their doomed mission and tell the people they are on a Divine fool’s errand. The tribal lords living then in the land are too powerful. Their defenses are insurmountable, the land unconquerable.
Rabbi Abraham J. Twerski, the renowned psychiatrist, remarks the Bible clues us in. “We were like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we seemed as grasshoppers to them.” Because the spies saw themselves as weak and lowly – as bugs – they appeared that way to the people they encountered.
Joshua, as Moses’ trusted aide-de-camp, and Caleb, who tradition teaches, prays in Hebron at the Cave of Machpela for superhuman assistance, saw the same things as the other spies. Yet, they came to an altogether different conclusion.
Certainly the quality of data we have matters in making decisions. But it is no dispositive. Leadership is not always about having better information. It’s about having a grander vision.
The 10 spies couldn’t get past their own insecurities. They couldn’t break free of the here and now.
Everyone saw the crime and vandalism on New York City subways in the 1990s. What made Police Commissioner Bill Bratton different was his vision. If we clean up the broken windows, he believed, we will leapfrog to not just a safer subway, but a better city.
The 10 spies saw only the broken glass. Joshua and Caleb had the vision to see beyond the death and destruction they chronicled in Canaan. They saw the same warriors as their fellow spies. They just saw a different result.
We need to have information to make a decision for ourselves, our families, and, our communities. We also need imagination, creativity and passion to envision a better outcome than the raw data might suggest.
Wishing us all luck in such a vision quest.
Howie Beigelman is president and CEO of Ohio Jewish Communities, based in Columbus and serving all of Ohio.