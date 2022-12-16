At the start of this week’s Torah portion, Vayahsev, we find Jacob and his mostly grown children finally settling down in Canaan. They’ve weathered first, his encounter with his previously estranged brother, Esau. Then, the murderous attack on the men of the town of Shechem carried out by two of his sons, Shimon and Levi, in revenge for the probable sexual assault of Jacob’s daughter and their sister, Dina.
As we’ve noted, the ancient rabbis were deeply astute close readers of the biblical text, and consistently discerned linguistic irregularities that called out for interpretation. This tradition of skilled interpretation was a tremendous gift that they bequeathed to all of Jewish posterity. The rabbis also exhibited a competing tendency in their approach to the biblical narrative which often clouded their relationship with our sacred text.
That tendency involved bending over backwards to interpret the actions of the matriarchs and patriarchs in a positive light, while being much quicker to find fault with the behavior of non-Israelite personalities. Although this stance of tribal loyalty is certainly understandable, it doesn’t necessarily help us to grasp the issues raised by the text. The Hebrew Bible, and especially the Torah, does not shy away from presenting its heroes in complex and often ambiguous ways that reveal human fallibility as well as accomplishment. And, as often as not, it seems that the lesson to be gleaned from the actions of a biblical hero lean as much towards avoidance as toward emulation.
For example, as I read this week’s portion, one of the themes that jumps out powerfully is the extent to which it’s possible for otherwise insightful people to behave in ways that result in tremendously destructive outcomes for those they care about, and somehow remain completely oblivious to their contribution to that reality.
The first example of this pattern is Jacob himself. Even after everything Jacob has been through, both in his family of origin and during his 20-year sojourn with his uncle Laban, he somehow remains incapable of understanding how poisonous it is when a parent blatantly favors one of their children over others, as he does with Joseph. We know from the voice of the narrator in Verse 3 of Chapter 37 in Genesis that Jacob does truly feel more love for his son, Joseph, than his other children. But, he could have at least done a better job of keeping those feelings to himself, rather than trumpeting them to the rest of his family by gifting Joseph with a beautiful coat of many colors. And, in fact, according to a straightforward reading of this chapter, Jacob does seem, at first, to keep these feelings to himself – until Joseph’s 17th year. It is only after Jacob makes and gives the coat to Joseph, that the other sons “see” this truth for themselves. Ironically, Jacob is surprised by the arrogance that is present in his second youngest son, and by the eruption of violence among his other sons toward Joseph, even though it is Jacob’s own actions that have laid the groundwork for both.
I would argue this text invites us to consider the significant challenge of the unique blind spots with which each of us comes into life. To paraphrase Pirkei Avot, we are not expected to completely eradicate them. But if we are wise, we will work diligently on remaining aware of their existence and on reducing their magnitude, and therefore, our own capacity to cause harm in an unconscious way.
Rabbi Steve Segar is spiritual leader of Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community, in Pepper Pike.