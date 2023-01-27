In upcoming Torah portions, we read the stories of the building of the golden calf and the Mishkan, Tabernacle, in the desert. Inevitably, whenever I teach these portions, adults and children alike, will ask: Where did the Israelites get all those materials in the middle of the desert? It is a good question, and the answer lies in this week’s portion: They took it with them from Egypt.
Following the plagues of locust and darkness, we read: ‘The Lord said to Moses …“Tell the people to borrow, each man from his neighbor and each woman from hers, objects of silver and gold.” The Lord disposed the Egyptians favorably toward the people.’ Exodus 11:1-3
The translation “borrow” may more accurately be “ask” or “demand” because the Israelites clearly have no intention of returning these items. These objects of silver and gold will be heading out of Egypt with them on their journey. Some scholars translate it as “plundered,” and share varying opinions about this incident. But one thing our commentators seem to agree upon is that the Egyptians gave these items to the Israelites willingly. Let’s look at a few of their thoughts about why the Egyptians were so agreeable.
Rabbi Yose teaches there was a high level of trust and respect between the Egyptian people and the Israelites following the plague of darkness. For three days the Egyptians lived in thick darkness, while the Israelites had light in their homes. The Egyptians knew that the Israelites could have robbed or taken advantage of them, but the Egyptians saw that the Israelites had not. And so, the Egyptians trusted the Israelites and rewarded them with gold and silver. Mechilta on Exodus 12:36
Rabbi Moses ben Nachman, known as Nachmanides, gives another interpretation, explaining that the gold and silver that the Egyptians gave the Israelites represented their atonement or regret for how they had treated the Israelites. These gifts were an admission of guilt and a request for pardon for the years they held the Israelites in slavery. Perhaps “reparations” for the Israelites years of slave labor.
These different interpretations about why the Egyptians responded favorably to the Israelites request for gold and silver on their way out of Egypt teach us about human relations and forgiveness. Perhaps by asking for and accepting these gifts, the Israelites were able to feel release from their oppressors. They rose above their past and through this liberation, they could move forward to create new opportunities as a free and independent people.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus is a rabbi at The Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.