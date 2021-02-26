In this week’s Torah portion, you will not find him. ‘Tetzaveh’ (Exodus 27:20–30:10). Is the only reading in the Torah (from when he is born) where the name of Moses is not mentioned. Tetzaveh’s opening words are “And you shall command.” The “you” is Moses, G-d is telling him what to instruct the Jewish people. But the verse only says “you” – no name, no “Moses.”
Some explain that it is as a result of Moses’ own words. After the golden calf when the people have sinned, and G-d was going to wipe them out, Moses defended them before G-d, arguing for their forgiveness. And if not? Moses told G-d “erase me from Your book that You have written.” So, even though G-d did forgive them, the effect of these words was that somewhere in the Torah, Moses would be missing where he normally should have appeared.
The Chassidic commentaries go a step further. What’s in a name? Does a person require a name for himself? Not really, he knows who he is. A name is only an external handle, a vehicle for others to identify or describe a person; but it is all outside of the person himself and peripheral to his own true, inner identity. Names are secondary to the essence of an individual. The essence of every person, who he or she really is, beyond any name, beyond any title.
So, why is Moses’ name not mentioned? This was perhaps the greatest moment in the life of our greatest spiritual leader.
Moses’ finest moment on earth was when he stood his ground before G-d, pleading for his people, fighting for their forgiveness. when he put his own life and future on the line and said: “G-d, if they go, I go! If You refuse to forgive these sinners, then erase my name from Your holy Torah.” It was through Moses’ total commitment towards his people that the faithful shepherd saved his flock from extinction.
So the absence of Moses’ name this week, carries with it a profound blessing. It does not say the name Moses, but here G-d talks to Moses in the second person directly. You. And the you represents something far deeper than a name; it is the you symbolizing the spiritual essence of Moses. His unflinching commitment to his people, even if it be at his own expense.
This is the very soul of Moses, deeper than any appellation or detailed description could hope to portray.
Moses’ name may be missing, but his spiritual presence is felt in a way that no name could ever do justice to.
Rabbi Mendy Freedman co-directs the Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center with his wife, Chaya, serving the Jewish community in the Hillcrest area.