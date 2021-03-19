Imagine inheriting your great-grandmother’s box of recipes. What a treasure. Except that when you open it, the recipes call for heirloom grains that are no longer available. Some of the ingredients have unfamiliar names and as far as you can tell they cannot be acquired in any store. The method of food preparation is unfamiliar to you. The recipe box, though precious, is outdated. It is from another era and nearly worthless if you plan to prepare any of the recipes.
This is the parallel circumstance when we come upon our annual reading of Sefer Vayikra, the Book of Leviticus, that we begin reading this Shabbat. Leviticus is primarily an instructional book for the kohanim, the biblical priests, who conducted the rituals of offerings and sacrifices. There is precious little that is directly usable in our time. Jews haven’t brought offerings to the mishkan (tabernacle) or the beit hamikdash (temple) in nearly 2,000 years.
Yet interestingly, Leviticus retains enormous importance and is replete with wisdom that is beneficial and provides guidance. Thank goodness Judaism is an interpretive tradition as this one feature alone allows Leviticus to remain central to Torah and the development of our religious tradition.
Rather than getting bogged down in the minutiae of the no longer offered offerings let us instead consider what it means to bring an “offering of the heart.” When we have erred, what do we do to offer our con-temporary shame or guilt offering? By what means do we express our thanks and gratitude for the good fortune and blessings that we so often enjoy?
Though Leviticus is primarily directed to the Priests, one section, chapter nineteen, is addressed to the community at large. It focuses on how to lead a life rooted in kedusha, holiness. The guiding principles enumerated in this chapter remain as vibrant and fresh today as when they were first written. Reverence for parents, Shabbat observance, performing acts of tzedakah to assist those in need, dealing honestly and fairly with people, speaking truthfully, judging others in an unbiased way, welcoming the stranger, showing deference to the elderly – these are the basics for maintaining our human dignity and sanctity. In our time, as through history, so many ills of the world are because these core principles are violated.
Leviticus does present challenges to our contemporary values. We must reject its understanding of male homosexuality, recognizing that it originated with people who possessed a very different understanding of human sexuality. We cannot excise these ideas from the Torah, but we can bracket them and acknowledge that they are no longer instructive. As Michael Carasik, Ph.D., editor and translator of The Commentators’ Bible writes, the Bible’s “stories and teachings call forth different responses in different ages.” (Jewish Publication Society, 2009)
Leviticus consists of 10 parshiyot, weekly Torah portions. I encourage you to read this ancient text with modern eyes and sensibilities. It has so much to offer us. Rashi, the great medieval commentator (France, 11th and 12th century) taught that new insights into the meaning of Torah were being discovered on a daily basis. This remains as true today as it was 900 years ago.
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul (theshul.us), an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice, and celebration of life events.