Masks. While other countries have worn them for years, I don’t think I’ll ever get used to them. As a teacher it’s hard to teach, as a human it’s hard to breath, and as a friend it’s hard to connect. We all just want to see full smiling faces again like “the good old days.” I am hopeful that day is coming, but before it does, perhaps there is a meaningful lesson these masks can teach us.
I remember how cute it sounded the first time my toddler said “quarantine” when the pandemic started last year. Covid has certainly added new words to our children’s vocabulary, but the concept of a quarantine is not new and is in fact a central tropic in this week’s parsha.
The Torah speaks of a mandated quarantine for anyone infected with tzaraas. Often translated as leprosy, tzaraas was in fact a unique, spiritual ailment that afflicted a person due to a transgression and was healed through a likewise spiritual process.
Upon the discovery of tzaraas, a person was quarantined outside of the community, mandated to isolate themselves away from the general population. If the disease was of a spiritual nature, why was a physical quarantine necessary?
The quarantine was not actually meant to protect the healthy from a contagious disease but was rather an apt lesson for the person afflicted.
Tzaraas appeared if someone was guilty of speaking lashon hara, slander or gossip.
Although we often think of our mouths as the vehicle for speech, in truth, speech emanates from our neck, via vibrations of the vocal chords. The neck’s main function is to connect the head to the rest of the body. If that connection is severed, life cannot continue. Speech, similar to the neck, is meant to connect, to bring people together. If someone misuses this powerful tool of connection to slander and divide, then they too must be disconnected from the community.
Perhaps the masks that are currently covering our mouths in public, can help us become more mindful of this gift of speech. We pay much attention to the food we put into our mouths. Is it kosher, organic, non-GMO, low carb, vegan? We all understand the food we eat contributes to our physical well-being. The words we use help create our spiritual well-being. The masks we are wearing today can serve as a reminder that what comes out of our mouth may be more important than what goes in, and to be mindful that our words unite and not divide.
Rochie Berkowitz is principal of Chaviva High School in Cleveland Heights.