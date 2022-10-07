This week’s parsha Ha’azinu, is dominated by the long and notoriously difficult to understand poetic song that Moses performs for the people. Many of the verses of this song are recognizable from classical Jewish liturgical texts which draw heavily on it in both form and content as mainstays of Jewish theological speculation. I’d like to focus on one of them in particular.
Deuteronomy 32:4 reads as follows:
The Rock! G-d’s deeds are perfect, indeed, all G-d’s ways are just; A faithful God, never false, True and upright is G-d.
In many ways, this line is a classic distillation of Jewish monotheism. The world works according to G-d’s plan, and since G-d is good, everything G-d does must be good, even if human beings simply can’t understand it.
The Midrash (Sifrei Deuteronomy 307:14) relates that when the great 2nd-century sage Haninah ben Teradion, one of the so called “10 martyrs,” was told that he was to be burned alive by the Romans along with his Torah scroll, he and his wife, who was to be executed with him each quoted portions of this verse. Rabbi Haninah assumes that if this gastly execution is to be his fate, it must somehow be G-d’s will. This process of justifying (G-d’s) judgment is known in Hebrew as tziduk hadin. Following this Midrash at traditional Jewish funerals this verse is recited as part of the prayer known by this name.
But I suspect many of us are uncomfortable with this theology at times. The notion that all of the terrible tragedies which can and do happen to people are a direct result of a righteous G-d is deeply disturbing to us. Furthermore, most of the liturgy of the High Holidays stands in direct opposition to this notion. For if we are all sinners deserving of divine punishment, what good is it to pray for forgiveness? Surely G-d’s justice will prevail no matter what we say or how many corresponding good deeds we do.
Yet, the very next section of the same Midrash (Sifrei Deuteronomy 307:15) cleverly limits this theology in a fascinating way. It relates that when Moses descended from Mount Sinai, the Israelites came to him, asking, “what is the attribute of justice like in Heaven?” He answered, “Not only does G-d not acquit the guilty or convict the innocent, but even will not ‘exchange’ good deeds for bad ones. Moses proves his point by reciting a part of our verse, “A faithful God, never false.”
At first glance this seems to be the same theology as above. Yet in this second Midrash, Moses makes a point to limit this applicability of this process to heaven. Down here, on earth, apparently, it is much more complicated.
Rabbi Noah Benjamin Bickart, Ph.D. is the inaugural Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies at John Carroll University in University Heights.