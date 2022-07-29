“These were the marches of the Israelites who started from the land of Egypt, troop by troop, in the charge of Moses and Aaron. Moses recorded the starting points of their various marches as directed by the Lord ...” (Numbers 33:1-2).
Parsha Masei, the second of the two portions that we read this week, begins with these two verses. It continues with a specific recounting of the Israelites’ itinerary. Each stop is noted, which makes for an exhaustive list. Because the Torah is so often scarce on details, that every stopping point on the Israelites’ journey is shared seems strange and worthy of discussion. There are 42 place names noted, each different locales they stopped on their way to the Promised Land.
Stops such as Rithmah and Rimon-Peretz, some of which no longer mark known sites, nor are they mentioned again in Torah.
At one time or another, I’m guessing just mentioning these names elicited a reaction. As a list, our ancestors heard these sites and knowingly looked at each other. The mere mention of the word could elicit kvetching or kvelling. They probably thought those stories were so well-known they would always be remembered.
Yet, here we are: what happened at Rithmah or at Rimmon-Peretz? We’ll never know.
Understanding our lives through story is who we are, who we’ve always been. Think about it this way: there is so much going on in our lives at any given moment, we have to organize our realities somehow. Therefore, storytelling evolved out of the necessity to place our lives into a comprehensible framework. Our greatest gift, our greatest strength as humans is our ability to tell our stories: these stories that help guide and shape our lives. Our narrative is essential to understanding the world and our place in it.
We owe it to ourselves and to the people around us to share stories that exhibit the values we hold dear. We need to tell our stories and make sure that they are the stories that we are living out in our actions. Our greatest gift, our greatest strength as humans is our ability to tell our stories.
Judaism does this beautifully and importantly through Torah, through the rituals of our festivals and holy days, through midrash and lore.
Holding on to our tradition, know this: your story matters.
