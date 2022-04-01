Yiddish Vinkl for April 1

Orem (OAR-m)
Meaning: poor
• “Got helft dem oreman: er farhit im fun tei’ereh avaires / God helps the poor man. He protects him from expensive sins.”
• “Der oreman tracht, der nogid lacht/ The poor think, the rich laugh.” (Ziga Media LLC, 2013)
• “Umetik kind mayns tsu lebn aleyn, zolst kumen tsu mir, mayn shtible is orem/ My lonesome child, you live alone, you must come to me, my little house is poor.” (From miscellaneous poems by poet and songwriter Beyle (Bella) Schaechter-Gottesman published in the Yiddish Forward of September 2008.)
• “Di zun shaynt glaykh af orem un raykh / The sun shines the same on rich and poor.” (yiddishwit.com/gallery/sunshine.html)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.