Yiddish Vinkl for April 14

Erger (AIR-gurr)

Meaning: worse

• “An aynredenish iz erger vi a krenk. An imaginary illness is worse than a real one.” (yivo.org/Kvetching-Thank-You)

• “Der innu-hadin iz erger vi der din alain./ Suspense is worse than the ordeal itself.”

• “A nar is erger far a rosche./A fool is worse than the wicked.” (.jstor.org)

• “A beyze tsung iz erger vi a shlekhter hant. A nasty tongue is worse than a wicked hand. (bit.ly/3Gpckoy)

• “An akshen is erger fun a meshumed.”/“A stubborn person is worse than an apostate.” (bit.ly/3ADcBPI)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

