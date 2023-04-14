Yiddish Vinkl for April 14

Erger (AIR-gurr)
Meaning: worse
• “An aynredenish iz erger vi a krenk. An imaginary illness is worse than a real one.” (yivo.org/Kvetching-Thank-You)
• “Der innu-hadin iz erger vi der din alain./ Suspense is worse than the ordeal itself.”
• “A nar is erger far a rosche./A fool is worse than the wicked.” (.jstor.org)
• “A beyze tsung iz erger vi a shlekhter hant. A nasty tongue is worse than a wicked hand. (bit.ly/3Gpckoy)
• “An akshen is erger fun a meshumed.”/“A stubborn person is worse than an apostate.” (bit.ly/3ADcBPI)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.