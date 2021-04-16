Yiddish Vinkl for April 16

Bashert (be-SHAIRT)
Meaning: destiny; a predestined soulmate
• “Bashert can refer to anything that’s considered meant to be. Getting a job could be bashert. If we had a canceled flight, my grandmother would say it was bashert ... bashert is an expression of internalized faith. It implies that whatever happens is predestined, that life will work out for the best.” (bit.ly/3s8sske)
• (From Martin Bodek’s, “How to Find Your Bashert,” by process of elimination: “Of 500 (people), 50 will be too tall for you to ever go out with, 50 will be too short for you to ever go out with, 50 you won’t go out with because some friend of theirs told them not to go out with you, 40 are too Reform/Conservative/Orthodox/Yeshivish/Litvish/Chasidish/Young Israelitey, and 10 simply give your mother a bad vibe. (bit.ly/3dIS95G)
• “When two souls are destined for each other and find each other, their streams of light flow together and a single bright light goes forth from their united being.” Attributed to the founder of the Chassidic movement, the Baal Shem Tov; on the meaning of Bashert, meaning destiny or one’s soulmate.” (bit.ly/3d3BhYd)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.