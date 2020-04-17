Yiddish Vinkl for April 17

Mishegas (mish-eh-GOSS)
Meaning: craziness
• A National Review (conservative magazine) satire had Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump arguing over the Oval Office furniture in an imagined contested election: Sanders: “You get the desk? What is this mishegas?” to which Trump replies, “Oy.”
• “You should have seen the mishigas. The whole family was there, all the cousins were running around, babies crying, etc.” (bit.ly/34qKGmV)
• Mishegas was a winning word in a recent National Spelling Bee.
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.