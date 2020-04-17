Yiddish Vinkl for April 17

Mishegas (mish-eh-GOSS)

Meaning: craziness

• A National Review (conservative magazine) satire had Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump arguing over the Oval Office furniture in an imagined contested election: Sanders: “You get the desk? What is this mishegas?” to which Trump replies, “Oy.”

• “You should have seen the mishigas. The whole family was there, all the cousins were running around, babies crying, etc.” (bit.ly/34qKGmV)

• Mishegas was a winning word in a recent National Spelling Bee.

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

