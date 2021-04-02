Yiddish Vinkl for April 2

Chrain (Crane)
Meaning: horseradish
• As Sancho Panza to Don Quixote, faithful R2-D2 to C-3PO, so is chrain (sometimes spelled hrein or chrein) to its gefilte fish.” (bit.ly/3fjXIdo)
• A Pesach story tells of a Jewish community in Madrid where there was a shortage of chrain (Yiddish for horseradish). In desperation, the rabbi called a yeshiva friend in Tel Aviv and asked him to send some by air freight: “When the rabbi sent to the Madrid airport to claim the horseradish he was informed that a wildcat strike had just broken out and no shipments would be unloaded for at least four days. As a result: The chrain in Spain stayed mainly on the plane.” (bit.ly/3csvAmk)
• “ Singer Yael Yekel, otherwise known as Tehila the Kosher Diva, has reprised the beloved Yiddish song, Bei Mir Bistu Shein, with some Middle Eastern flare.” ... (In her video) She has huge sunglasses, a retro swimsuit, deep pink nail polish and lipstick, all the more exaggerated when taking sips of fruit compote and snacking on chrain dabbed on crackers and matzah balls.” (/bit.ly/3fj5DYk)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.